Local non-profit Rural America Initiatives is working with Rapid City Central High School to offer a free summer school program for seniors from lower-income families.
Central Principal Mike Talley said the program will replicate one that has been been offered for the past seven years and was previously funded by federal and private grants.
“It's all about getting kids closer to graduation,” Talley said in a phone call Tuesday.
A $10,000 agreement between the group and the schools was approved unanimously and with no discussion at a Monday meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education.
A copy of the agreement indicates the program will focus on providing credit recovery to students who are either not on grade level or are in need of additional credits. Talley added that students whose credits did not carry over upon transferring to Rapid City schools also benefit from summer school.
You have free articles remaining.
Students will be able to take up to two half-credit classes or one full-credit class, as is the case with the current high school-level summer program.
The session is slated to run from June 10-27 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided through the existing summer food service program.
Tuition for standard high school summer classes, which are offered from June to July, cost $175 per half credit and $350 per full credit course. Subjects range from math and English to chemistry and biology.
The middle school summer program offers math, English and reading courses for $175 per class.