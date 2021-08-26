S.D. American Academy of Pediatrics sends letter to school boards asking for mask mandates

Over 100 South Dakota medical professionals and the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to school boards statewide asking them to consider reinstating mask mandates.

The letter was sent to school boards statewide Wednesday, including the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. Earlier this week at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Board voted to pare down the COVID-19 mitigation strategies the District would take during the 2021-22 school year to prevent the spread of the virus, namely: making mask wearing voluntary, cutting school-mandated quarantine guidelines, stopping school nurses from internal contact tracing and removing social distancing measures.

This week is the first week of school for RCAS, and cases have doubled in the less than a week since school began. At the Board meeting Monday night, before the first day of school Tuesday, Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said there were 36 cases among RCAS students and staff. By Tuesday, that number went up to 44 students and staff, and by Wednesday, the count was up to 70 students and staff, with dozens more in quarantine. In contrast, there were only 28 COVID cases by the first day of school last year.