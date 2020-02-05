Sasse explains security of school bond issue repayment plan

"Even in the worst, worst case scenario, beginning in 2030 you would have extra capital funds after absorbing the extra debt service to hold the levee at only 0.85 per thousand," Sasse said. "I believe the benefit of the project is worth the investment. And I want to say, there are no signs in the community or economy that we should expect this scenario to take place."

Board President Mike Roesler pointed out that several Tax Increment Financing plans in the Rapid City area will be completed soon and large projects will finally be added to the tax rolls. There are currently 22 active TIF districts in the RCAS area and Roesler said those properties would account for almost 1% growth on their own.

Larger TIF projects like Cabela's and Rushmore Crossing roll onto the tax rolls in 2023 and 2024. Some TIF districts expire in the next two years, while six of them extend to 2030 and beyond.

Sasse told the board that Rapid City has seen record growth in building permits for the past four years and many of those projects aren't on the tax rolls yet. He said accelerated growth in expected with the addition of the new B-21 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

In another view, Sasse pointed out that if the district maintains its current rate of growth for the next five years, it would almost carry the bond so there would be no increased debt service for the 25-year amortization of the debt service.