School board approves amended COVID plan

The revision had originally also denied the District the ability to perform COVID tests or give take home tests to families, but Policky proposed an amendment to add that provision back in. Other board members approved so long as the policy stipulated that written parent permission is needed to test a student for COVID.

“We believe that the schools are not a health care facility, they are an education center. So if you believe that you have COVID and you would like to go and get tested, it is suggested that you make an appointment with your physician as any other test,” Board President Kate Thomas said. “We are not a testing facility. It comes, basically, down to your choice for health. And the education system, the school district is not where you go to find out about your health.”

Policky argued that it would be logical to offer COVID tests to those who choose to use them. Testing in schools is convenient for teachers who would otherwise have to take time off to go get tested and for families who may not have time to take their students to get tested after school. The Department of Health offered the tests to the District free of charge and parents have the freedom to choose not to use them, she said.