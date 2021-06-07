School board election is Tuesday; 13,000 have cast their votes early

June 8 is Election Day for Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education race. There are four seats open in Areas 1, 2, 3, and 7, and 10 candidates running.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rapid City, and election results will be listed on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. To find a polling location near you and a list of polling places, visit the Pennington County Elections web page. Polling places will feature social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required.

Early voting concluded on Monday, and around 13,000 people have already cast their vote. This is not typical for Board of Education elections; this is the first time the county has had a standalone school board election, and those races usually have a lower voter turnout than others, according to the Pennington County Auditor’s Office.

In February 2020, Rapid City Area Schools held an election to decide whether the District would take out a bond to help pay for maintenance for some of the older facilities as well as construction of two new schools. For that election, 16,507 voters cast ballots, equaling 22.63% of total registered voters, and only 7,786 of those ballots were cast prior to Election Day.