The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education reorganized on Monday with several members appointed to new positions.
Board members elected Mike Roesler, who was first elected in 2017 and had served as second vice president, as the new board president. He succeeds outgoing Board member Ron Riherd, who taught and coached at Stevens High School for 27 years and was elected in 2016.
Board member Curt Pochardt was elected first vice president, an office that had been held by Amy Policky, who ran for reelection unopposed in the June 4 municipal race. He joined the school board's ranks in 2018.
Serving as second vice president will be Kate Thomas, who has been a member of the school board since 2015.
The school board said farewell to Riherd during Monday night's meeting and swore in Brian Johnson to the seat he had held. Johnson was the sole new member elected to the school board this year.