School Board OKs revised schedule, attendance options

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved the back-to-school plan Monday night, four weeks before the start of school.
The district publicized the plan’s latest revisions less than three hours before the meeting, via emails to parents and a Facebook post.
The latest revisions include:
Moving to a Monday through Thursday in-person schedule, with Friday as an off-campus learning day for all students. The district said this will allow for deep cleaning of all facilities and gives teachers more time to plan instruction for distance learners.
The addition of a 50% attendance option in Level 2 of the plan. Half of the students would attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half would attend on Wednesday and Thursday.
Allocating specific teaching staff to oversee distance learners. The district’s distance learning model will include time with teachers via video conference, recorded instruction and time for independent work. One learning management system will be utilized.
For the unique schedule, Simon said the district is looking at ways to continue to provide school lunch on Fridays and for students who are off-campus.
Board members shared concerns at the meeting Monday night about the hurried nature of the revisions and how parents might not have had enough time to give the board input about the decision.
“I think there are a slew of parents and employers that don’t have a clue that this board’s about to vote on a four-day school week,” board member Brian Johnson said. “What are they going to do on Friday with their kids? Especially at the elementary level. Do they have a place for those kids to go? What are the day cares going to do?”
The board voted 6-1 on the plan with Kate Thomas dissenting.
Board member Amy Policky had originally motioned for the board to approve the plan to begin at level 2 on Sept. 8, which is a level of increased precautions in the schools, but her motion failed.
“So we’re leaving people uncertain out in the community?” she asked the board before the vote.
Simon previously said she believed schools might have to open in Level 2 of the plan considering the current trajectory of Pennington County cases and the amount of COVID-19 cases the area might experience after large events like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Distance learning
Families in the district are facing a Monday deadline to decide whether to send their kids to school in-person this fall, or to have them continue off-campus learning. Those who opt for off-campus learning and change their minds later in the semester have to continue with their decision until the next semester.
Policky asked when building-level plans on special and elective classes, classroom supplies and materials, movement to and from classrooms, bathroom breaks, recess and dismissal would be available to parents in order to help them make a decision by the Monday deadline.
Assistant superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk said the plans would be accessible by Friday.
The distance learning plan passed 6-1 Monday night with Thomas dissenting.
At all levels, courses will be offered by current RCAS teachers through the prorated pay and dedicated staff options. Some teachers could teach an additional section of distance-learning students prorated on their salary in addition to their teaching responsibilities with these options.
At the elementary and middle school levels, the district will utilize current instructional material and use consistent platforms by school. They will also conduct both asynchronous and synchronous instruction by combining fixed and flexible scheduling, optimizing time spent in direct teacher/student engagement, and requiring at-home support by parents or responsible adults.
Reading, writing and math instruction will be given at the elementary level. In middle school, students will continue with math, language arts, science and social studies classes. Simon estimated the costs for these levels at $2.4 million.
High school distance learning will meet graduation requirements for math, English/language arts, science, social studies, fine arts and career/technical education. Simon did not have an estimated cost for the high school level Monday night.
For elementary distance learning, Simon shared information that reading, writing and math instruction would be given via asynchronous and synchronous instruction. The district will utilize current instructional materials and keep consistent platforms by school. In elementary, courses will be offered by current RCAS teachers through prorated pay and dedicated staff.
Masks
The district has purchased face masks, N95 masks, disposable masks and face shields for staff, but the district’s decision to order face masks for students previously depended on the board’s decision to require them. District spokeswoman Katy Urban said the district will provide masks to each student.
For staff, masks are required in all classrooms and for all other staff where six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained. Masks are also required when working with ill individuals.
For students, masks are required in all classrooms and on all school buses. Students can take breaks from mask-wearing when six feet of physical distancing can be maintained. At level 2, masks are mandatory outside of classrooms, such as in hallways and bathrooms, for example.
Masks have some exceptions as outlined in Appendix I of the plan.
