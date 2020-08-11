School Board OKs revised schedule, attendance options

For the unique schedule, Simon said the district is looking at ways to continue to provide school lunch on Fridays and for students who are off-campus.

Board members shared concerns at the meeting Monday night about the hurried nature of the revisions and how parents might not have had enough time to give the board input about the decision.

“I think there are a slew of parents and employers that don’t have a clue that this board’s about to vote on a four-day school week,” board member Brian Johnson said. “What are they going to do on Friday with their kids? Especially at the elementary level. Do they have a place for those kids to go? What are the day cares going to do?”

The board voted 6-1 on the plan with Kate Thomas dissenting.

Board member Amy Policky had originally motioned for the board to approve the plan to begin at level 2 on Sept. 8, which is a level of increased precautions in the schools, but her motion failed.

“So we’re leaving people uncertain out in the community?” she asked the board before the vote.