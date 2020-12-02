School board passes resolution to promote COVID-19 level change transparency at RCAS

Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said if the district removes Friday as an e-learning day, she wanted to know what the district’s plan was to address quarantines, pointing to the district’s latest public data that more than 400 staff and students were in quarantine.

Podoll counts on Fridays for “that collaboration, that preparation, that planning,” she said. “Teachers and educators feel like this is whiplash. We have changed so much, so often, that it’s a struggle to keep up with what the expectations are.”

David Swank, principal at Canyon Lake, said in a normal year, he and his staff would advocate for five days of in-person learning but “this year is anything but normal, and we have to consider the impact on learning for students in a variety of settings and contexts.”

Ashley Knapp, a teacher at Knollwood Elementary school, said attendance has always been an issue at the school and that a bright point with students this year is that if they are distance learning, she can still “reach them and teach them.”

Eirik Kettering, a sixth-grade math teacher at North Middle School, said he echoes Podoll’s concerns that school staff cannot keep up with the changes to their schedules.