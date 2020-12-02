School board passes resolution to promote COVID-19 level change transparency at RCAS

The Rapid City school board passed a complex resolution in a special meeting Wednesday night to make district-wide decisions on COVID-19-related level changes more transparent to the community after three hours of discussion and public comment on the matter.
The board passed the resolution on a 4-3 vote, with board president Curt Pochardt and members Matt Stephens and Clay Colombe dissenting.
The resolution asks that a committee be formed to develop a “student learning mode decision-making tool” which would require specific metrics to be met before the schools make any level changes. The resolution also establishes additional committees on protocols, extracurriculars, wellness and mental health, and community education.
Student extracurricular activity levels can differ from the student learning modes and levels, according to the resolution, meaning activities could continue regardless of if students are learning remotely or vice versa.
With the new resolution, the district’s student learning mode will be reviewed every two weeks in the form of a report to the school board. Student learning modes or levels may differ among grade levels and district buildings. Levels may also differ from learning modes if they change due to staffing shortage.
Superintendent Lori Simon’s COVID-19 decision-making team will also start including pediatrics and mental health partners and is tasked with making the district’s decision-making tool more transparent with the use of CDC indicators on COVID-19 transmission data.
Simon can change learning levels at the district, class, grade or building level.
CDC indicators
Multiple members of the public cited concerns that the CDC document the district references in the resolution points to data that the schools should not be open.
Andrew Smith, a teacher at Stevens High School since 2012, said the claims in the resolution were “demonstrably false.”
The highest-risk category indicates a county has more than 200 positive COVID-19 tests in the last 14 days per 100,000 people. Smith said Pennington County has had 979 new positive COVID-19 tests in the last 14 days on that scale, nearly five times the highest-risk metric.
Holly Perli, a registered nurse and a parent in the district, said it is “absurd” that the board would consider passing a resolution which she said is based on comments from “non-expert, opinionated parents,” and shared concerns for bypassing the CDC metrics.
“Staffing shortages do not mean step on the gas,” Perli said.
Former board members Mike Roesler and Christine Stephenson spoke during the public forum section of the meeting and shared questions and concerns about the resolution.
Roesler said he believed the resolution was outside the scope of the board’s governance and questioned whether 12 work days before the spring semester is enough time to form all the committees and do all the work required of the resolution.
Roesler also questioned the costs of the committees, whether there would be enough money in the budget to cover those costs, and if the public would be able to join committees in a timely manner.
Support Local Journalism
Stephenson said the board is putting too much emphasis on making this a normal year and wanted to reiterate that “this isn’t going to be a normal year ever. We are not going to be normal until we have a vaccine in the majority of the population.”
Five days an option
The resolution also instructs Simon to submit a revision to the back-to-school plan that revises the levels to include a five-day-a-week in-person learning level that may be used at the start of the spring semester depending on the district’s COVID-19 metrics.
During the public forum section of the meeting, multiple teachers voiced opposition to returning to a five-day-a-week schedule.
Cassie Wood, an elementary teacher, and Michael Birkeland, a teacher at Central High School, both said they use Fridays, considered an e-learning day, as a planning day and as time to catch up virtually with students who are quarantining following COVID-19 exposure or who are sick with COVID-19. Birkeland said Fridays are also important for teachers’ mental health.
Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said if the district removes Friday as an e-learning day, she wanted to know what the district’s plan was to address quarantines, pointing to the district’s latest public data that more than 400 staff and students were in quarantine.
Podoll counts on Fridays for “that collaboration, that preparation, that planning,” she said. “Teachers and educators feel like this is whiplash. We have changed so much, so often, that it’s a struggle to keep up with what the expectations are.”
David Swank, principal at Canyon Lake, said in a normal year, he and his staff would advocate for five days of in-person learning but “this year is anything but normal, and we have to consider the impact on learning for students in a variety of settings and contexts.”
Ashley Knapp, a teacher at Knollwood Elementary school, said attendance has always been an issue at the school and that a bright point with students this year is that if they are distance learning, she can still “reach them and teach them.”
Eirik Kettering, a sixth-grade math teacher at North Middle School, said he echoes Podoll’s concerns that school staff cannot keep up with the changes to their schedules.
Stacy Randles said as a teacher in her 16th year with Rapid City Area Schools, she uses Fridays to catch up on her in-person teaching plans and uses nights and weekends to keep up with distance learning students.
One student also spoke in favor of Fridays as an e-learning day. Brandon Ogle, 19, attends Rapid City High School and said he logs in “every single day” on Fridays and is “passing with flying colors.”
Jenn Buell, a parent in the district since 2006, said “teachers are being asked to build a boat in the water while people throw rocks at them,” and said she supports keeping the week schedule as is, with Fridays set aside for e-learning, especially if the district reverts to Level 3.
Several board members and parents spoke in favor of returning to the five-day week, including Brian Johnson, who said research shows students learn better in-person with the five-day-a-week schedule.
Other votes
The school board also voted to appoint Kara Flynn to take over Johnson’s seat in Area 3, with board members Johnson and Kate Thomas dissenting for Flynn’s nomination on a 5-2 vote and Thomas dissenting for her appointment on a 6-1 vote.
Flynn will be sworn in at the Dec. 14 meeting and Johnson will formally leave the board at that time.
A calendar for 2021-2022 was also approved unanimously by the board with the revision of the observation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as a paid holiday for staff and a day off for students.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.