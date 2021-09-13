School board passes tiered COVID-19 reopening plan for Douglas School District

Two people spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting, which preceded the board's discussions of the plan during Monday night's meeting. Both are mothers of children in the district and spoke in opposition of mask mandates for students.

"I don't know whether representatives of the district or other board members took the time to do that or not," Misselt said. "It was interesting, it was disappointing. One of the most tragic things about that meeting is the things we're talking about in committee and here as a board, so much of what we're talking about has nothing to do with the virus. It has everything to do with politics, social agendas, it has everything to with people firmly entrenched in their encampments and people taking sides and division."