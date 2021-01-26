School board reverses decision on potential five-day week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also in the meeting, Simon discussed her recent intentions to bring back a bond issue, which is in the early stages of being rewritten and revised.

“I just want to clarify, we have no immediate plans to go out for a bond,” Simon said, noting the district has been busy with its COVID-19 response. “We are now just in the process of debriefing... so that whenever the time is right in the future to go out with the bond, that we are in a position to do so.”

Board President Curt Pochardt said less than a year ago the board was approaching the bond election and that at some point, whether with this board or a future board, the district will still need to address its issues of deteriorating infrastructure.

“We all know it failed, and I think most people in the community became rather familiar with the needs that were identified: the facilities the district has, some of the aging buildings where we run classes,” he said. “I just have to say that those needs are still there today. None of that has improved.”