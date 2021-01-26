School board reverses decision on potential five-day week

The school board shot down its initial proposal to return to five days of in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night after the proposal faced opposition from teachers who use Fridays for e-learning and planning.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education had voted in early December to instruct Superintendent Lori Simon to add a “Level 0” to the back-to-school plan, which would allow regular five-day-a-week in-person learning to return to schools amid the pandemic.
Board members introduced an agenda item Monday night to strike the Level 0 option from the back-to-school plan. The item states that “the distance learning model the district put in place for the school year is reliant on Fridays as e-learning days due to the number of teachers teaching distance learning sections beyond their normal duty day.”
Multiple teachers had voiced opposition to a Level 0 because they use their Fridays to lesson plan and make preparations for e-learning students.
Also in the meeting, Simon discussed her recent intentions to bring back a bond issue, which is in the early stages of being rewritten and revised.
“I just want to clarify, we have no immediate plans to go out for a bond,” Simon said, noting the district has been busy with its COVID-19 response. “We are now just in the process of debriefing... so that whenever the time is right in the future to go out with the bond, that we are in a position to do so.”
Board President Curt Pochardt said less than a year ago the board was approaching the bond election and that at some point, whether with this board or a future board, the district will still need to address its issues of deteriorating infrastructure.
“We all know it failed, and I think most people in the community became rather familiar with the needs that were identified: the facilities the district has, some of the aging buildings where we run classes,” he said. “I just have to say that those needs are still there today. None of that has improved.”
Simon reported as of Monday, the district had 22 active cases and 107 quarantines. She also shared that as many as 150 staff have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
District leaders shared in the meeting that distance learning enrollment has declined by 375 students in elementary schools, 305 students in middle schools and 263 students in the high schools. These are students who likely switched to in-person learning.