School board seeks to fill Johnson's seat following his resignation on Monday

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the board after Area 3 board member Brian Johnson announced his early resignation at Monday night's meeting.

Residents who reside in Area 3 can apply by filling out the application found at this link. A paper application is also available at the Rapid City Education Center located at 625 9th Street at the front desk.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Interviews will begin in early November. The new member will be selected by the Board and will complete the remainder of Johnson’s term, which is up in July 2022.

Anyone with questions should contact Director of Business and Support Services Coy Sasse at (605) 394-5834.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0