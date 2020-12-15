School board swears in new member; Simon reports 51 staff left due to pandemic

In their final meeting of the year, the Rapid City school board swore in a new member to take Brian Johnson’s place and elected Amy Policky to take Johnson’s position as second vice president on the board.

Kara Flynn was sworn in Monday night to represent Area 3 of the school board. Jim Hansen nominated Amy Policky to take the second vice president position, and the board then voted unanimously to elect Policky.

Superintendent Lori Simon also provided a report at the meeting that shows more than 250 staff and more than 600 students have had a COVID-19 case year to date.

Simon’s report also showed that of the state’s sentinel testing program for school staff, only four positive results were yielded at RCAS among 267 staff. For rapid testing, 125 results were positive of 513 tests to date.

Fifty-one staff have also left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simon said. The district lost four bus aides, three bus drivers, one counselor, two food service employees, two noon duty staff, 14 paraprofessionals, five clerical staff, five building and grounds staff and 15 teachers.

The staff who have left the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also tended to be over the age of 50, as 29 people over 50 left.

