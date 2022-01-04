School board to consider new grading scale at Tuesday's meeting

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education is slated to vote Tuesday on moving to a 10-point grading scale beginning next school year. It's a move that board members and district officials discussed at some length during a previous meeting.

Tuesday’s board of education meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Rapid City Council Chambers.

According to a report attached to Tuesday’s agenda, the move to a 10-point grading scale has been requested by “many parents, teachers, and high schools” because “it is the scale most school districts and colleges and universities use” and would therefore “level the playing field for RCAS students.”

The report also cites a survey from last February indicating that “71% of teachers support moving to a 10-point grading scale, 11% of teachers do not support moving to a 10-point grading scale (and) 18% of teachers are neutral.”

A survey performed at Stevens High School last fall indicates that “75% of teachers support a 10-point grading scale, 24% of teachers do not support moving to a 10-point grading scale (and) 1% of teachers are neutral,” according to the report.

The administrative recommendation is that the board approve moving to a 10-point grading scale starting the 2022-2023 school year.

The scale, if approved by the board, would replace the district’s current seven-point grading scale. A 10-point grading scale would mean that a student would move into the "A" range with a 90%, a "B" range with an 80%, and so on.

Among the other items on the consent agenda for Tuesday's meeting is approval of the upcoming school board election for June 7. These positions are scheduled to be up for a vote: the representative for Area 3 for a 3-year term, the representative for Area 6 for a 3-year term, and the representative for Area 2 for a 2-year term.

More information can be found at https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/.

