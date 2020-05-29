School board to hold public hearing Monday on proposed 2020-21 budget

A public hearing for the 2020-2021 Rapid City school district budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom and be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.
A preliminary budget was first approved May 18 by the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education in a motion by Christine Stephenson, seconded by Kate Thomas and approved on a 7-0 vote.
The preliminary budget totals more than $198 million in spending and includes the following:
General Fund, $100,385,662
Special Education Fund, $25,420,331
Capital Outlay Fund, $24,735,248
Post-Secondary Fund, $20,357,168
Health Insurance Fund, $20,300,000
Food Service Fund, $6,232,250
Preschool Enterprise Fund, $415,000
CO Certs Debt Services Fund, $404,110
Unemployment Insurance Fund, $50,000
The budget is an 8 percent decrease from the prior school year, which came to more than $216 million. The largest change is in the capital outlay fund, which decreased 41 percent or more than $17 million from the year prior.
Coy Sasse, director of business and support services for the district, said this is a misleading decrease due to the capital outlay loan refinancing, which skews the figures.
Sasse attributed some of the budget changes to “flat” enrollment, a hiring freeze on new positions not identified in the strategic plan for the district, employee contracts issued at rates from FY20 and no increase in the state aid formula.
State aid decreased 2.65 percent due to lower enrollment and “assumption of zero percent funding formula increase,” Sasse said. Property tax increased in the district by 3.2 percent, or $1.2 million.
Sasse also said state aid finalization and negotiations could be open issues with not many, but major budget impacts.
The food service fund also saw a decrease of 10 percent or $661,361 from the year prior, but Sasse said the next few years will be in a “rebuilding phase focused on sustainability” for the district.
Sasse said the budget will remain fluid during the coronavirus pandemic, but the final version for the upcoming school year will be approved in July by the school board.
“No way we can anticipate the depth of the repercussions of COVID-19,” he said. “Ultimately, (we) have to put the district in a position to respond to multiple scenarios.”
