School board to hold public hearing Monday on proposed 2020-21 budget

Sasse attributed some of the budget changes to “flat” enrollment, a hiring freeze on new positions not identified in the strategic plan for the district, employee contracts issued at rates from FY20 and no increase in the state aid formula.

State aid decreased 2.65 percent due to lower enrollment and “assumption of zero percent funding formula increase,” Sasse said. Property tax increased in the district by 3.2 percent, or $1.2 million.

Sasse also said state aid finalization and negotiations could be open issues with not many, but major budget impacts.

The food service fund also saw a decrease of 10 percent or $661,361 from the year prior, but Sasse said the next few years will be in a “rebuilding phase focused on sustainability” for the district.

Sasse said the budget will remain fluid during the coronavirus pandemic, but the final version for the upcoming school year will be approved in July by the school board.

“No way we can anticipate the depth of the repercussions of COVID-19,” he said. “Ultimately, (we) have to put the district in a position to respond to multiple scenarios.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.