School board updates grading policy, shortens COVID-19 quarantine length

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education passed a final reading of a new grading system policy in a special meeting Monday night on a 4-3 vote.
Melissa Miller Kincart, college and career readiness advisor for the district, said this policy hadn’t been updated in a new format with appropriate terminology since 2009.
For grades six through 12, letter grades A (93-100), B (85-92), C (77-84), D (70-76) and F (below 70) are used. Elementary schools will use a standards-based report card with definitions of minimal understanding, partial understanding, meets expectations or exceeds expectations.
Advanced Placement (AP) courses and dual enrollment courses will be weighted as the “courses are more rigorous” and college credit is earned, the district said. These courses will carry 5 points for an A, 4 points for a B, 3 for a C, 1 for a D and 0 for an F in a student’s GPA.
Board member Jim Hansen asked whether the district should align with the South Dakota Board of Regents’ 10-point grading scale, which follows an A (90-100), B (80-90), C (70-80), D (60-70) and F (below 60) scale.
Superintendent Lori Simon responded that a committee or work group will look at this in the spring and then bring recommendations forward to the board for approval. The new student handbooks wouldn’t reflect any changes until the summer.
The new grade policy passed 4-3 with board members Matt Stephens, Brian Johnson and Kate Thomas dissenting.
The board unanimously passed a resolution to change the district’s COVID-19 quarantine requirements to align with the CDC’s latest policy change on the topic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the CDC had recommended people quarantine for 14 days following COVID-19 exposure, since 14 days is the incubation period for COVID-19.
However, on Dec. 2 the CDC changed the policy to allow people to leave quarantine 10 days after COVID-19 exposure if they remained asymptomatic, or seven days into their quarantine if they had a negative test result on their fifth or subsequent day(s) of quarantine and remained asymptomatic.
Quarantines for students and staff members exposed to COVID-19 will now last 10 days after last contact with the person who tested positive, noted as day zero. Students and staff could return to school on the 11th day if they remained asymptomatic.
Quarantines for students and staff members exposed to COVID-19 can only last seven days after last contact with the person who tested positive if a test is performed on day five of quarantine and the result is negative, and the person has no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 during the quarantine.
