School board updates grading policy, shortens COVID-19 quarantine length

The new grade policy passed 4-3 with board members Matt Stephens, Brian Johnson and Kate Thomas dissenting.

The board unanimously passed a resolution to change the district’s COVID-19 quarantine requirements to align with the CDC’s latest policy change on the topic.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CDC had recommended people quarantine for 14 days following COVID-19 exposure, since 14 days is the incubation period for COVID-19.

However, on Dec. 2 the CDC changed the policy to allow people to leave quarantine 10 days after COVID-19 exposure if they remained asymptomatic, or seven days into their quarantine if they had a negative test result on their fifth or subsequent day(s) of quarantine and remained asymptomatic.

Quarantines for students and staff members exposed to COVID-19 will now last 10 days after last contact with the person who tested positive, noted as day zero. Students and staff could return to school on the 11th day if they remained asymptomatic.

Quarantines for students and staff members exposed to COVID-19 can only last seven days after last contact with the person who tested positive if a test is performed on day five of quarantine and the result is negative, and the person has no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 during the quarantine.

