School board votes to require masks for students, staff

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted in favor of requiring masks for students and staff Monday night before school returns this fall on Sept. 8.
Teachers will be required to wear masks in classrooms and other staff will wear masks when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible, Superintendent Lori Simon clarified at the meeting.
The board voted on masks while members Jim Hansen, Kate Thomas, Brian Johnson and Clay Colombe didn’t wear masks during the meeting even though signs leading into the RCAS building stated that masks would be required.
Thomas abstained from both votes on masks for students and staff. Johnson voted against requiring masks for students, while the other five board members voted to require masks for staff and students.
“What is a mandate if you can’t enforce it?” Thomas asked. “If there’s no repercussions for it, it makes it look like the mandate is a joke, to me. I can’t wrap my head around having a rule that you can’t enforce and that you have no repercussions for, other than maybe the bullying or harassment or the shaming. I do see that coming.”
The board also voted on an activities plan and voted unanimously to allow Simon to make changes to the back-to-school plan as needed.
Board President Curt Pochardt said he recommended the board review convention notes from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota in which one of Gov. Kristi Noem’s policy advisors, the state health secretary and state education officials gave recommendations to reopen schools.
Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk shared information from the ASBSD that he said would keep the district open to liability if mask requirements weren’t put forward. The ASBSD had used SDCL 20-9-1 as their basis to put forth more mask requirements statewide.
“District, board, board members, administrators, etc. could be sued during the pandemic should someone be infected, just as they could be sued on other claims before COVID-19 hit,” the ASBSD wrote on the PowerPoint that Gabrylczyk shared.
Gabrylczyk said the board doesn’t have a choice to forgo a mask requirement.
“We have a duty to keep everyone safe who’s on our campuses,” he said.
Hansen said he cautioned against referencing the state’s codified law because the laws could be interpreted differently in a courtroom.
Thomas said she was concerned about the legal implications for students and staff who don’t want to wear masks, or who couldn’t wear one because of medical reasons.
Simon said for staff that wouldn’t be an issue and that for students she would consult legal counsel.
Thomas also said the district is more likely to be sued by students and parents who see negative health effects from wearing a mask than from someone who contracts COVID-19 in a school building.
Simon said the ASBSD information came from the legal counsel and that the district would be better protected from liability by requiring masks.
The board also voted 6-1 on the distance-learning plan with Thomas dissenting.
Simon said the majority of parents and teachers were uncomfortable with the Swivl option that was proposed at the previous board meeting, which would have cost the district an estimated $1.3 million.
The other distance-learning options were to dedicate some teachers for off-campus learning with prorated pay to teach an extra section; virtual vendors; and keeping some teachers dedicated to off-campus teaching only.
Simon estimated the costs for the assumption of prorated teaching salary vs. a dedicated teacher salary as follows:
$828,480 for kindergarten through second grade;
$647,250 for third through fifth grade;
$966,560 for sixth through eighth grade.
Simon left the high school costs as “TBD” based on students and their graduation requirements, as well as on the reorganization of staff/student schedules. The costs were at $2,442,290 Monday night without the addition of high school.
Teachers demonstrate
The Rapid City Education Association held a demonstration outside of the RCAS building before the board meeting. More than a dozen teachers were holding signs in support of masks for students and staff.
Sue Podoll, president of the RCEA and a teacher in the district, said she encouraged the board to vote in favor of masks.
Lisa Evans, a photography teacher at Stevens High School, was at the demonstration with her four-year-old granddaughter, Brynnleigh, who held a sign with the message “Keep My Grandma Safe!”
Evans previously told the Journal that she had health concerns for her students and for herself, as she was recently diagnosed with asthma. She said Monday that she believes the board and public need to know what teachers expect for the fall in order to feel safe at school.
Nancy Kroeger is a retired teacher who is returning to the district this fall as a substitute teacher in order to help meet the district’s need for extra staff in the middle of a substitute shortage. Kroeger said she’s concerned for the safety of students, teachers and staff.
Zarah Mattox, a math teacher at Stevens, said she wants to be in class safely with masks and social distancing. Mattox said one of her classes has 32 students, and social distancing would be impossible without finding some adjustments.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!