School board votes to require masks for students, staff

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted in favor of requiring masks for students and staff Monday night before school returns this fall on Sept. 8.

Teachers will be required to wear masks in classrooms and other staff will wear masks when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible, Superintendent Lori Simon clarified at the meeting.

The board voted on masks while members Jim Hansen, Kate Thomas, Brian Johnson and Clay Colombe didn’t wear masks during the meeting even though signs leading into the RCAS building stated that masks would be required.

Thomas abstained from both votes on masks for students and staff. Johnson voted against requiring masks for students, while the other five board members voted to require masks for staff and students.

“What is a mandate if you can’t enforce it?” Thomas asked. “If there’s no repercussions for it, it makes it look like the mandate is a joke, to me. I can’t wrap my head around having a rule that you can’t enforce and that you have no repercussions for, other than maybe the bullying or harassment or the shaming. I do see that coming.”