School district considering $1.3 million camera purchase for remote learning

“We decided on this option because we are trying to provide as close to a normal learning experience as possible,” Urban said. “This will allow students to follow along in real time and ultimately make the transition from on-campus to off-campus learning go smoothly.”

The expectation is that teachers would livestream their classrooms all day long except for downtime when direct instruction is not being given, Urban said.

Regarding any legal issues the cameras could pose, Urban said the district will ask parents and guardians to sign a form that gives students permission to appear on camera.

“While students may appear on camera from time-to-time, the focus will be on the teacher teaching,” she said, noting teachers aren’t permitted to disclose confidential information. “That will not change in this situation.”

Teachers have been informed of the camera plan, Urban said, “although there are still a number of logistics that must be worked out and approved by the Board. There will be more information to come.”