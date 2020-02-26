School district regrouping after election loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"They all say that there is a need. They all say that they could have had a better plan, and I’m open to see what their plan is," she said.

Katy Urban, public information manager for RCAS, said Wednesday it’s premature to say at this point whether the Vote Yes group would work to get the issue on the June ballot, but she would know more within two weeks.

“It’s an important issue in our community, and one we’re going to continue to discuss,” Urban said. “While it’s disappointing, we have more work to do and we’ll get right back on it. We’re going to start right away.”

Val Simpson, co-chair for the Vote Yes group, said at a watch party Tuesday that while only 23 percent of voters participated in this special election, it was still a “far greater turnout” than they anticipated.

“Due to a lot of effort out there to get voters to the voting place and get them to vote early, I think we can be proud of what we have done,” Johnson said. “I’m disappointed, of course, but I know there will be great effort to continue this conversation in this community, and we will come back and we will win. We will find out how long that takes, but we are committed to make this happen.”