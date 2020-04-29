School district says it's been unable to connect with around 25% of students

Noem later announced March 24 that schools would close until May 1, and soon extended the school closure for the rest of the academic year on April 6.

Seebaum said it’s unfair to penalize students for attendance issues due to circumstances that were out of their control.

“If a parent or guardian, because of their circumstances, aren’t able to engage to help their student at home or to at least get them logged in, then we’re at a real disadvantage with that,” he said.

The school district has deployed 4,300 laptops to students who had WiFi, but no laptop. Seebaum said the district still struggles with knowing there are students who don’t have internet at home, noting that both Midco and Vast have offered WiFi service to students for free, but that they have a backlog of requests to process.

“The slowness in getting that set up is a little challenging,” he said.

Seebaum said since March 13, he’s seen a stabilization in comments, questions and concerns from families in the district about the school closures and the transition to remote learning.