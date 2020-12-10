School district sets record straight on youth suicide rates after report

A local suicide prevention group shared incorrect statistics about youth suicide in Pennington County in a recent local news story, prompting an email from the city's school district citing concerns about suicide contagion.
The Dec. 2 story quoted the coordinator of the Front Porch Coalition who said Pennington County had seen a 233% increase in teen suicides from 2019 to 2020 and attributed some of the blame to distance learning and social isolation due to COVID-19.
Rapid City Area Schools emailed local media on Monday saying the story created “alarm in our community” and a false concern that the school district is not doing enough to prevent youth suicides.
The media outlet removed footage from the school district from the story and then removed the story from its website.
Toni Speckman of Front Porch Coalition said the staff member who cited the 233% figure made a mistake. The error is also evident from data provided by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
According to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office:
Seven people age 18 and younger died by suicide in 2017. Five were boys, two were girls and three were white, four were Native American. RCAS reports three of these seven children were RCAS students, all 10th grade males.
Six who were 18 and younger died by suicide in 2018. Two were boys, four were girls and three were white, three were Native American. RCAS reports four of these six children were RCAS students.
Three who were 18 and younger died by suicide in 2019. All were male, two were white and one was Native American. Two of these three boys were RCAS students.
Six who were 18 and younger have died by suicide in 2020. Three were boys, three were girls and one was white, five were Native American. RCAS reports one of these six children was an RCAS student.
RCAS said this data shows a "sharp decline" in the number of suicides in active students and staff members between 2019 and 2020, from two to one student. Countywide, suicide numbers in those 18 and younger doubled this year from 2019, from three to six youth.
Between July 2017 and June 2019, nine RCAS students and one staff member died by suicide, district information manager Katy Urban said.
The district responded by hiring a prevention specialist, contracting with national prevention experts, rewriting policy and increasing training for RCAS staff, and rolling out a new prevention curriculum for students, Urban said.
Speckman said since the pandemic’s onset, she’s seen increased calls to the Front Porch Coalition from those with concerns and fears about the pandemic, the quarantine and isolation, missing peers or the “crazy” election year.
“2020 has been so different from any other year. It’s concerning to everybody,” Speckman said.
The Coalition set up a new group this year known as “Defying Defeat” for those 18 and younger identified by their parents as high-risk for suicide. Five youth are in the group, and Speckman said the Coalition plans to expand the group to more members.
The group meets every two weeks for either an activity, or a meeting in the classroom. So far, the group has conducted animal therapy with horses and plans to do art therapy next month.
Speckman said the Coalition plans to follow the youth in the group throughout their lives to see “how they turned out” and follow up with them as needed.
Those with concerns about the safety of a student or staff member can contact Sarah Zimmerman, social emotional education coordinator for RCAS, at 605-593-2556 or the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.
To reach the Front Porch Coalition in Rapid City, call 605-348-6692. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and is available 24/7. All calls are confidential.
