School district sets record straight on youth suicide rates after report

RCAS said this data shows a "sharp decline" in the number of suicides in active students and staff members between 2019 and 2020, from two to one student. Countywide, suicide numbers in those 18 and younger doubled this year from 2019, from three to six youth.

Between July 2017 and June 2019, nine RCAS students and one staff member died by suicide, district information manager Katy Urban said.

The district responded by hiring a prevention specialist, contracting with national prevention experts, rewriting policy and increasing training for RCAS staff, and rolling out a new prevention curriculum for students, Urban said.

Speckman said since the pandemic’s onset, she’s seen increased calls to the Front Porch Coalition from those with concerns and fears about the pandemic, the quarantine and isolation, missing peers or the “crazy” election year.

“2020 has been so different from any other year. It’s concerning to everybody,” Speckman said.

The Coalition set up a new group this year known as “Defying Defeat” for those 18 and younger identified by their parents as high-risk for suicide. Five youth are in the group, and Speckman said the Coalition plans to expand the group to more members.