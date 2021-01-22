School district to distribute Lakota author's book to all third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students

Rapid City Area Schools will give a copy of Lakota author Jessie TakenAlive Rencountre’s book “Pet’a Shows Misun The Light” to all third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students this school year.

In this children’s book, Rencountre explains why people sometimes do bad things, and how people can find their inner light.

The story tells of Misun, who asks his grandparents why people often do bad things or don’t show kindness to each other. At night he dreams he meets Pet’a, who explains that people’s inner light diminishes and can make them do bad things. If people help each other, both their inner lights will shine brighter, for example.

Rencountre, a school counselor, recently recorded a video of herself reading the book to students and explains what children can do if they feel their own inner light is being diminished. She also discusses Lakota values and the importance of traditional storytelling.

