School district to distribute Lakota author's book to all third, fourth and fifth grade students

Rapid City Area Schools will give a copy of Lakota author Jessie TakenAlive Rencountre’s book “Pet’a Shows Misun The Light” to all third, fourth and fifth grade students this school year.
In this children’s book, Rencountre explains why people sometimes do bad things, and how people can find their inner light.
The story tells of Misun, who asks his grandparents why people often do bad things or don’t show kindness to each other. At night he dreams he meets Pet’a, who explains that people’s inner light diminishes and can make them do bad things. If people help each other, both their inner light will shine brighter, for example.
Rencountre, a school counselor, recently recorded a video of herself reading the book to students and explains what children can do if they feel their own inner light is being diminished. She also discusses Lakota values and the importance of traditional storytelling.
Bruce Longfox from Rural America Initiatives has shared the video with Rapid City Area Schools, where a team of Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings teachers worked to develop a teacher’s guide for the book with alignment to OSEU standards and state counselor standards. The guide also includes an art activity with the book rooted in social/emotional skills.
Rencountre improved the resources that the OSEU teachers came up with for third, fourth and fifth grade students, and the materials and video were distributed to elementary schools.
The RCAS department of diversity, equity and federal programs decided this week that it will fund a copy of Rencountre’s book to all third, fourth and fifth grade students in the district.
“Our hope is to encourage the reading of this book which promotes not only literacy, but social and emotional skills, and cultural proficiency,” Whitnee Pearce, director of the department, said. “The opportunity is one that came together with the work of our community partners, and also with the great team we have here in our district.”
Every elementary library, all elementary counselors and all social workers in the district will also get a copy they can utilize in school.