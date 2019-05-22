Rapid City Area School officials plan to discuss public feedback to a $250 million facilities plan at an open meeting Thursday night.
The joint-meeting of the school-civilian master plan task force and the board of education will be held in the new theater at Central High School beginning at 4 p.m.
Since unveiling the plan in April, which would be financed by a bond issue that would raise property taxes, school officials have embarked on a series of public forums and circulated surveys in an effort to gather feedback from school district residents. School spokesperson Katy Urban said the results of those surveys will be discussed at Thursday's meeting.
The schools have been looking at an infrastructure overhaul since at least 2016 when they commissioned a private study of the district's aging and overcrowded facilities
In the first three-to-six-year phase of the plan, three new $30 million elementary schools would be constructed in different parts of town to replace Canyon Lake, Horace Mann and Robbinsdale Elementary, all of which would close. South and West Middle schools would be rebuilt on their respective sites for $45 million apiece.
Another $40 million would be earmarked for renovations at Pinedale, Meadowbrook, Knollwood and Black Hawk Elementary schools, as well as Stevens and Rapid City High schools. An estimated $30 million would also be set aside for deferred maintenance.
The task force is expected to hand over a final recommendation to the school board in June. Should the board vote to accept it, the bond issue would be put to a referendum vote that would require 60 percent approval to pass.