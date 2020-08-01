School district unveils its back-to-school plan

At Level 2, mask precautions increase. Students will be required to wear them outside of classrooms and in close proximity — less than six feet apart for more than 15 minutes.

Health screenings and temperature checks also need to be completed at home and those with temperatures of 100 or greater shouldn’t report to work or school.

If a staff member observes any signs of illness in students, they may send them to a nurse’s office. Students with temperatures over 100 must isolate until their parent, guardian or emergency contact can take them home.

When asked about what staff will do if a student doesn’t comply with mask requirements, Gabrylczyk said it’s important to see how the board feels about the issue of governance in this situation, and said the student’s noncompliance would make a good teaching moment.

“We can’t punish kids because of not wearing a mask,” Gabrylczyk said Thursday night. “We need to be able to teach kids about why we’re wearing a mask. That’s going to rely on all of us, from the board level to the superintendent level, to administration and teachers. We should use it as a teaching moment, not a moment of consequence.”

Gabrylcyzk said the next step would be to contact a student’s parents to talk with them about the mask.