School district's proposed mask policy one step closer to final approval

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education heard Monday from three members of the public who are opposed to the district’s current Level 2 status. The board also passed a second reading of a mask policy and the first reading of a truancy policy.

RCAS opened in Level 2 on Sept. 8 with half of the students learning in-person on a given day, while the other half of a class learns off-campus in order to accommodate social distancing. Two days are designated for in-person learning, while three days are off-campus learning days.

Shelly Pfisterer, a parent in the district, said she’s concerned with the block scheduling for her children and is worried about the social and emotional needs of students across the district.

Brian Ogle said he represents many parents who want their children back in schools full time. He said the way schools are working now is similar to the way schools rushed into remote learning in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state.