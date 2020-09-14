School district's proposed mask policy one step closer to final approval

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education heard Monday from three members of the public who are opposed to the district’s current Level 2 status. The board also passed a second reading of a mask policy and the first reading of a truancy policy.
RCAS opened in Level 2 on Sept. 8 with half of the students learning in-person on a given day, while the other half of a class learns off-campus in order to accommodate social distancing. Two days are designated for in-person learning, while three days are off-campus learning days.
Shelly Pfisterer, a parent in the district, said she’s concerned with the block scheduling for her children and is worried about the social and emotional needs of students across the district.
Brian Ogle said he represents many parents who want their children back in schools full time. He said the way schools are working now is similar to the way schools rushed into remote learning in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state.
Florence Thompson, a retired school psychologist and president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, pointed to other districts that are learning in-person full-time and said she “hasn’t heard of anybody dying in the hallways.”
In her report, Superintendent Lori Simon responded to some of the concerns that members of the public raised in their comments.
Simon said she monitors the COVID-19 case counts in Pennington County and the surrounding area each day and communicates with other superintendents as well as health officials about her decisions to close a school or change levels.
The board previously voted to give Simon the ability to make minor changes to the back-to-school plan as needed, such as authorizing whether a school moves to Level 1 or Level 3 (distance learning).
Simon said Monday night that she hopes schools can move to Level 1 at some point, but that she wants to do so as safely as possible. Simon said she also wants to monitor the case counts for another week before making a decision, noting school began Sept. 8.
Board member Brian Johnson corroborated Simon’s desire for more data this week, adding that “every single day, we saw some new cases show up somewhere in one of the schools,” he said. The district’s data dashboard for COVID-19 cases has yet to go live on its website.
“Even though we’ve taken every precaution that we can … we’re not stopping (COVID-19),” Johnson said. “While masks are useful, we’re finding out they’re just not as useful as people might think.”
Board member Kate Thomas questioned Simon’s decision making and asked if there was a specific number of COVID-19 cases in the county, district or a specific school that would shut the school down or help the school reopen. Simon repeated her statement that “the context is as important as the numbers.”
Thomas also said she wishes the board could make a decision to move to Level 1 for all schools Monday night, but board President Curt Pochardt noted that would require a 24-hour emergency meeting notice. Simon said board members are welcome to give her feedback.
The district’s pool of substitute teachers has decreased by 30% from a normal school year, Simon said, noting staffing levels are one of several considerations she will take into account when determining if a school will change levels.
Board member Jim Hansen suggested more parents should volunteer to substitute teach in order to fill the gap.
Of note, board member Clay Colombe joined the meeting remotely from home while self-quarantining after possible exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.
Mask requirements, truancy policy
The board also passed the second reading of its mask policy 6-1 with Thomas dissenting. The policy states that masks are required for staff, students and visitors with the exception of those with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that “make it unreasonable for them to wear a face covering,” according to the policy.
Thomas said the board is worried about the liability the district may face if someone claims they contracted COVID-19 at the schools, but that there are cases they couldn’t be held liable for “acts of God.”
“You cannot be able to prove that somebody got (COVID-19) at a school,” Thomas said. “You can mandate (masks) all you want, but you’re talking about people’s rights. Mandating something like this does not hold you less liable.”
Colombe countered Thomas’s concerns and said he’s more worried about providing a safe work environment for district staff. He knows people want full-time, in-person learning but that the district needs the staff available for that, Colombe said.
If the board votes again for the mask policy at its Sept. 28 meeting, it becomes district policy.
The board also passed the first reading of its truancy policy 5-2 with Hansen and Thomas dissenting.
The policy states that when the district initiates distance learning or virtual learning, or for the days that students are learning off-campus in Level 2, students must participate in and/or complete activities and assignments made available to them. Failure to participate counts as an absence and may be deemed as unexcused by the school district, according to the policy.
