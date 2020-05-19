School of Mines receives more than $700,000 in CARES Act funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has received $727,849 in federal CARES Act funding.

Mike Ray, communications manager for Mines, said 1,437 students meet the eligibility criteria to be able to complete an application for funding consideration under the CARES Act.

Ray said another 509 students could potentially be eligible to complete an application and they will be contacted about steps they need to take for possible consideration, Ray said, noting the process of awarding the funds is already underway.

An email went to students May 1 from President James Rankin explaining the program.

Ray said the money will be distributed similar to the $200,000 funds the school’s Foundation raised previously.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.