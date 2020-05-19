You are the owner of this article.
School of Mines receives more than $700,000 in CARES Act funding
The O’Harra Administration Building on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus in Rapid City.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has received $727,849 in federal CARES Act funding.

Mike Ray, communications manager for Mines, said 1,437 students meet the eligibility criteria to be able to complete an application for funding consideration under the CARES Act.

Ray said another 509 students could potentially be eligible to complete an application and they will be contacted about steps they need to take for possible consideration, Ray said, noting the process of awarding the funds is already underway.

An email went to students May 1 from President James Rankin explaining the program.

Ray said the money will be distributed similar to the $200,000 funds the school’s Foundation raised previously.

