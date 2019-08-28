The cars parked Wednesday morning outside Pinedale Elementary School lined both sides of West Chicago Street.
One after another, parents and guardians walked their children across the road and down the sidewalks and toward the playground. No sooner had Megan Valder and her husband, Josh, set foot on school grounds than did their daughter, Isabella, tear away to reunite with friends before her first day of first grade.
"She's a social butterfly, so she has no problem," Valder laughed.
The bell rung moments later, signaling an official end to summer vacation. The Valders and their son Jackson, a preschooler, departed from Pinedale along with reams of other parents and caretakers who were headed for work and for home. Behind them, teachers and school aides set to shepherding an energetic crowd of pint-sized children indoors, where class was soon to start.
Similar scenes unfolded across town Wednesday as the Rapid City Area Schools embarked on a new school year. A total of 964 children had registered for kindergarten as of Monday.
As school gets underway, administrators said that particular attention will be paid to the mental and emotional well-being of students. This academic year is the first that school employees — from teachers to teaching aides and from bus drivers to custodians — will head into with training on suicide prevention.
School staff and faculty members received their training shortly before the first day of school as part of a district-wide response to the six student suicide deaths that occurred over the past three years. That response includes the adoption of a new school policy on suicide that emphasizes prevention and the hiring of a school suicide prevention specialist.
Sarah Zimmerman, who was hired for that role last school year, said Tuesday that the district trained in QPR, a suicide prevention methodology developed by a company of the same name. Aspects of the program, which stands for "Question, Persuade and Refer," were taught to faculty members as well as building, transportation and nutrition staff.
"As we know, there’s a limited number of mental health professionals within the schools," Zimmerman said.
Because a student forms a relationship with anyone they see regularly during the day, Zimmerman said it's important for as many school employees as possible to be able to spot the warning signs that point to suicide. Those signs range from apathy, withdrawal and changes in sleeping and eating habits to making jokes about and indirect references to suicide.
Zimmerman said that teachers and other school employees have been told to speak with students privately if they are believed to be at risk of suicide. Parents are to be notified throughout the course of an intervention, which includes referral to school mental health professionals.
The district also plans to host seminars on how to identify suicide risk factors for parents and guardians, Zimmerman said.
"Parents have to be informed, and they really need to be involved with what’s going on with their kiddos," she said.
As in school years past, RCAS Assistant Superintendent Matt Seebaum said that the district will continue its efforts to prevent bullying. Seebaum said Wednesday that while bullying is a risk factor that can lead to suicide, it is not itself a cause of it.
“It’s a risk factor for students whether they are being bullied or are a bully,” he said.
Overall, Seebaum said that genuine instances of repeated, ongoing and direct bullying toward a student or group of students are rare within the district. Last school year, he said, about 228 total instances of bullying were reported to administrators. A total of 121 occurred at the middle school level alone, with 91 occurring in elementary school.
But because research on bullying and bullying prevention regularly comes to new and different conclusions, Seebaum said the district has to be adaptable. Last year, for example, the school board adopted a policy that more clearly lays out what the district considers to be cyberbullying and how it can be carried out.
Also new this school year is an approach to discipline that Seebaum said is more restorative than punitive. Rather than punishing students who bully others or misbehave, he said, the schools will instead try to teach them how to change their behavior for the better.
"That’s going to be a shift this year for us," he said.