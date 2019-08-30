The Rapid City public school district served more than 27,000 lunches through its summer meal program this year, up 27 percent from 2018.
When the program ended for the summer on Tuesday, Rapid City Area Schools had not yet calculated the final number of meals that it served. It is estimated that approximately 9,000 free breakfasts and 27,290 free lunches were served to children ages 18 and under this summer, according to preliminary figures.
By contrast, the district reports that 22,186 lunches had been served to children by the end of summer 2018.
The spike in the number of lunches served can be attributed to two things, according to RCAS assistant nutrition manager Krista Leischner: an earlier start date for the program and the addition of low-cost meals for adults ages 19 to 59. Leischner said Thursday she believed the latter brought more parents and children into the fold.
This summer marked the first time that the schools offered meals to adults between those ages, although seniors ages 60 and older have always been able to eat for free. A total of 294 senior lunches were served this summer, Leischner said. Local nonprofit Youth and Family Services and the YMCA of Rapid City offer free meals to adults and seniors each summer as well.
Because the federal government reimburses schools only for summer meals served to children, the RCAS used a $2,125 grant from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to serve breakfast and lunch to adults at a cost of $2.30 and $4.25, respectively.
"We were pretty pleased with that number," she said, adding that she intends to write a grant for more money to continue feeding adults next summer.
The schools this summer served breakfast and lunch at 14 different locations and are aided in part by a food truck that can serve hot meals. New this summer was a refrigerated truck that served cold meals.
Leischner said the total cost of this summer's meal program has not yet been calculated.