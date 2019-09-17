The Rapid City Area Schools are preparing for what officials say is a much-needed upgrade of the district's data storage center.
The schools' board of directors on Monday approved a contract for new servers and routing devices that will replace equipment that is reaching the end of its lifespan. RCAS information technology director Shane Daniel said Tuesday that some of the equipment currently in use is nearly 13 years old.
Daniel said the older equipment is "definitely not an emergency," but would be difficult to maintain if manufacturers ceased to support it.
Both the district's data center and web infrastructure are housed in its Education Center, located in the former Black Hills Energy building at 625 9th St. The district relocated its administrative offices and IT systems from the City and School Administrative Center to that building before the start of the current school year.
In a memo to the board, Daniel said the upgrades had been discussed prior to the move and were postponed because of it. Speaking by phone on Tuesday, he said the district is looking to replace servers that are primarily used to store administrative application software and administrative files. School internet service will not be affected by the upgrades, he said.
Daniel said by upgrading to newer computer equipment, the schools can take advantage of improved data storage technology. In addition to taking up less space, he said that newer storage devices generate less heat and are less expensive to power. He added that faculty members can expect to see a "noticeable increase" in the rate of response for programs linked to the new servers.
The new equipment will allow the district to create backups of its own data in-house and for the first time. Previously, Daniel said district data was backed up to a third-party vendor that will still be under contract with the schools for the remainder of the academic year.
After the upgrades are complete, he said, the district will be able to back up to its secondary center at Central High School instead.
The district will contract with Indianapolis-based Scale Computing for the upgrades at a one-time cost of about $192,315. In his memo to the board, Daniel said the company was chosen partly because it is a "mid-size company, which typically provides a higher level of customer service than larger companies." Dell and Hewlett-Packard also bid for the contract, according to school documents, with project cost estimates of $221,000 and $220,678, respectively.
The four-year contract includes product support, according to Daniel.