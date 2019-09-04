Overhead lights in classrooms throughout South Middle School remained off Wednesday.
With the National Weather Service forecasting a high of 92 degrees in Rapid City, it was simply too hot for some teachers to turn them on. Lacking central air conditioning, they had to find other ways to keep themselves and their students cool.
Some cracked their classroom windows and brought in fans. Some even wore shorts, which Principal Darren Schmidt allowed in light of the steamy weather.
Students, meanwhile, were told to wear loose, light clothing and to bring their water bottles with them. Standing outside of his classroom on South's stuffy third floor Wednesday, eighth-grade math teacher Cliff Mills said students were asking for permission to use the water fountain more than usual.
"When you put a few hundred kids up there and the sun coming through the windows, it'll get plenty warm enough up here," he said.
South was not the only school to swelter through the later summer heat on Wednesday. Only eight of the Rapid City Area Schools 23 campuses are completely air conditioned, according to spokeswoman Katy Urban. And while the use of stand-alone air conditioner units is common throughout the district, many of the schools that comprise it were built before duct systems were common.
For those schools that lack central air, Urban said that precautionary measures are taken when hot weather is in the forecast. Schools that have been retrofitted with air handler vents will keep them on overnight, for example, to keep as cool as possible before classes begin.
Other precautions include sending notes home to parents and guardians that encourage them to dress their children with light clothes and send them to school with water bottles.
"When it does get to a certain point, in the past we have let out school early," Urban said Wednesday.
Early dismissal may not be required if weather forecasts prove true. According to the weather service's Rapid City office, temperatures will reach highs in the lows 70s this weekend and be accompanied by wet and rainy weather.
The average high for this time of year, according to the weather service, is approximately 79 degrees. Meteorologist Shane Eagan said Wednesday, however, that it isn't uncommon for the "last little gasp of the summer" to exceed that.
The average temperature for September of 2018, he said for example, was about 85 degrees.