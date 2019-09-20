The executive director of a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit said Friday that it's not too late for more scientifically based environmental policy to be implemented, despite a polarized political climate.
Speaking at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology campus, Michelle Wyman of the National Council for Science reminded students that landmark policies such as the Clean Air Act and the Montreal Protocol were signed by Republican presidents.
“Right now partisanship seems about as bad as most of you have seen in your lifetime," Wyman said during her lecture. "But as I keep reminding myself, it’s actually been worse, and there’s no reason why it won’t get better again.”
Wyman, the council's executive director, spoke at Mines as part of the school's seminar series for geology students and faculty. Her speech paid particular attention to what she said is the need for scientific counsel in the decision-making process.
She also spoke to the seeming lack of understanding that many have for scientific consensus, particularly about the causes of climate change. The world has already warmed by about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit since the mid-1700s, an increase that many scientists attribute to the burning of fuel.
You have free articles remaining.
The science counsel, founded in 1990, works primarily to provide insight from scientists to policymakers at the local, state and national levels. Wyman said that it can be more productive to have those kinds of discussions at non-crisis points in time rather than in the midst of environmental disasters.
At a time when information — and misinformation — is more accessible than ever, Wyman said that it can be easy for the layman to misinterpret scientific developments. Speaking to the Rapid City Journal before her lecture, she said the scientific community can partly allay those misconceptions by having more face-to-face conversations.
"Misunderstanding is a greater issue even than misinformation," she said.
Wyman made her speech the same day that a series of climate change demonstrations took place around the world as part of what organizers call the "Global Climate Strike."