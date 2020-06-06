SD universities announce changes to fall semester

“The old days of walking through a food venue and having lots of options, including salad bars, and going out to a big packed dining room… all of that is going to have to be modified,” she said.

Rankin said some extra staff may need to be hired in the future to help with temperature checks, cleaning and spreading out extra lab and class sections as time goes on.

Both BHSU and Mines will also work with students to create more lenient in-person attendance policies so they don’t feel like they need to go to class if sick.

Nichols said there will be a large educational campaign among students in the fall to explain the symptoms of COVID-19 and share that the “number one responsibility is to stay home, isolate and do not go out.”

“We will bring you food and put you in a quarantine room but don’t go out and expose others,” Nichols said, noting she’s working with faculty to create alternative modes of delivering lecture material to students. “We are making our absentee policy way more liberal than in the past.”

More flexibility