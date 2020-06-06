SD universities announce changes to fall semester

South Dakota’s public universities will go back to school this fall five days earlier than planned, and students will have their last days of class before Thanksgiving break before they complete finals at home.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the changes to the academic year Wednesday. The fall semester will begin Aug. 19.
“The goal is to maintain the academic calendar while being mindful of public health,” said Regents President John Bastian. “Our university presidents recommend this adjustment to reduce student travel to and from campus.”
Students won’t return to campus after Thanksgiving break and will complete their final exams remotely from home December 2-8, minimizing any travel-related risk of COVID-19 exposure over the break.
In addition, three holidays — Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day — will be class days.
As a result, no students would be on campus from Nov. 25 when Thanksgiving break begins until Jan. 11 when the spring semester starts. University campuses will also be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day for deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.
Students who can’t go home during that long break will be able to work with their university to extend their stay between the semesters.
Social distancing, testing
Classes will become a hybrid of in-person and online learning where feasible, with social distancing in effect for the more hands-on classes.
Black Hills State University will use a rule of thumb where classrooms have to allow 36 square feet per student to allow for social distancing, said president Laurie Nichols.
“It’s better than taping off six feet for every person,” she said.
Nichols said the class size of 50 is where she and faculty have talked about splitting the class into two sections or going completely online. Some of the more hands-on classes won’t be good candidates to go completely online, she said.
Nichols said staff will work to clean between every class, lab and event on campus. She said BHSU may have to add eight more to the custodial staff, but that’s not a concrete number yet.
Bill Cross, president of faculty senate at School of Mines and a professor of materials and metallurgical engineering, said the school wants to maintain proper social distancing so the number of students in a class at a given time will have to be limited.
Cross said the school has been giving courses to faculty on how to improve their online classes.
Jim Rankin, president of the School of Mines, said some of the larger lecture hall classes will be completely online and that some classes may switch to evening courses.
Classes at Mines will be live-streamed or on Zoom so students can watch or record the lectures.
Both Rankin and Nichols said wearing face masks will not be required but highly recommended for students, faculty and staff.
Temperature-checking stations will be available across the Mines campus. Students and staff will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to keep up with a self-diagnostic symptoms checklist to be shared with their staff supervisors or with student affairs staff.
BHSU has had to purchase between 100 to 150 thermometers and will place them where students can access them, Nichols said. She said the university is working with Monument Health on getting testing for students and will set up quarantine rooms in the residence halls for any students who get sick.
Nichols also said BHSU is trying to offer single-residence dorms to students as “this might be a year where living solo might comfort them.”
Nichols said some of the most noticeable changes on campus will be in the dining halls and notes that boxed lunches will become the trend among students.
“The old days of walking through a food venue and having lots of options, including salad bars, and going out to a big packed dining room… all of that is going to have to be modified,” she said.
Rankin said some extra staff may need to be hired in the future to help with temperature checks, cleaning and spreading out extra lab and class sections as time goes on.
Both BHSU and Mines will also work with students to create more lenient in-person attendance policies so they don’t feel like they need to go to class if sick.
Nichols said there will be a large educational campaign among students in the fall to explain the symptoms of COVID-19 and share that the “number one responsibility is to stay home, isolate and do not go out.”
“We will bring you food and put you in a quarantine room but don’t go out and expose others,” Nichols said, noting she’s working with faculty to create alternative modes of delivering lecture material to students. “We are making our absentee policy way more liberal than in the past.”
More flexibility
Rankin said the schedule for the school year presents unique advantages and disadvantages. For example, Mines could look into the idea of a winter term or a J-Term (January term) where students can choose a course to take between the end of finals week and the beginning of the spring semester.
Rankin also said it may be easier for some students to have that break beginning by Thanksgiving when the winter weather turns sour. It may make it easier for students to travel home, he said. Some students have already asked to stay over the long winter break.
“We’re looking to be flexible,” Rankin said. “A lot of students would rather go home or do an internship somewhere or have a chance to work during the holiday season.”
Rankin said enrollment “looks pretty good” and similar to numbers from last fall at Mines.
“We could see summer slip as students decide if they don’t want to come,” he said.
Cross said the dorms are almost full. The dorms at Mines will be kept at 85% occupancy and so far 83% of them are filled, but Cross said students can still back out of housing agreements.
At BHSU, Nichols said there is some “hesitancy” with enrollment right now.
“Our numbers change every day,” she said. “We’re seeing there is some hesitancy for families and students to come this fall,” she said, noting a lot of the hesitancy may be coming from financial issues as families being furloughed or losing jobs. “I think more than health concerns, there’s financial concerns.”
Student concerns
Jacob West, a junior computer science major at the School of Mines and Technology, said he’s received comments from his peers who are concerned about the length of the fall semester.
“I feel like a lot of people are unhappy” with the change to the school year, West said. “The fact that we’re not going back for a full semester and essentially doing an accelerated semester. A lot of people are concerned.”
West said some of his peers are trying to take 18 credits, or more. The average credit load is 15 per semester.
“Are professors going to really try and (work) overtime?” West asked. “I think it’s just a given, that professors are going to try and cram things in.”
West said his experience with online classes showed that a lot are fast-paced.
“We really have a full semester minus one week,” he said. “There’s some trade-offs there.”
West said he feels like he’s wasting time if all his classes go online and that many students who live in the dorms feel like they’re wasting money if they do classes half in-person, half online because professors will put their lectures online anyway.
“If I’m going to get to school and have to do an online class from my house every other day of class, I feel like I’m just wasting my time,” West said. “Does the school just want to have people in to make up for some money that’s being lost? Those are questions I don’t really know the answer to.”
Benjamin Finch, a senior history education major at Black Hills State University, questioned eliminating three-day holiday weekends.
“Those three-day weekends are nice breaks” to get caught up with school work, Finch said.
Finch said he hopes students, faculty and staff realize the Regents' decision about the school year is “the best thing to keep people on campus safe.”
Health concerns
West said some students he knows wonder if the changes will make the campus a safe place to live and study.
“What is compressing the semester down going to help with anything?” he asked.
With social distancing in effect, West said students and staff might recommend a 14-day self-quarantine where students do all their classes from their dorm rooms for the first two weeks.
“That doesn’t make sense to me because how is that going to stop the spread?” West said. “College is one of the most social places. People are not going to be doing classes in their own room, by themselves. They’re all going to be meeting up.”
West said he and his peers are all smart enough to follow social distancing guidelines, but asks “why bring ourselves to school just to be given more rules and restrictions when we could be at home learning in about the same manner and save more money?”
With the social aspects of college in mind, West said that “all it’s going to take is one person” to get sick with COVID-19 before it “blows up at school.”
“At the same time, we’re going to have to learn to live with this,” he said.
West said the plan from School of Mines isn’t as specific as he’d like to see, and said he has a feeling the social distancing rules will be restrictive.
Finch said the absolute safest thing to do would be to keep all the classes online, but said online learning isn’t ideal.
“We have to play that game of being safe, but also creating a good learning environment for students,” Finch said. “I think we just have to ask students, faculty and staff to do their part and be safe so everyone around us can be safe.”
Finch said he’s excited for both starting and ending the school year earlier than planned.
“With talks of second waves of COVID-19 coming, I think it might be better for everyone involved,” Finch said. “It’s not like we send everyone home on their vacations for Thanksgiving and then bring whatever they were exposed to back to campus.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.