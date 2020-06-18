SDBOR announces Maher as next executive director

“The board is very impressed with Dr. Maher’s continued success as an administrator. His experience in K-12 is important in leading our special schools,” said Regents’ President John W. Bastian. “He is well versed in the issues facing higher education in South Dakota, particularly in these difficult times. The future of this state depends on K-12, the technical colleges, and the universities working together on a common goal: to educate students and give them opportunities they otherwise would not have had. Dr. Maher is the leader to help our board achieve that goal.”