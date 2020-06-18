SDBOR announces Maher as next executive director

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced plans Thursday to appoint Brian Maher as the Regents' next executive director and CEO next week at their regular board meeting.
Maher has served as superintendent of K-12 school systems for 21 years, most recently as the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District since 2015. He announced plans last December to leave the district effective June 30.
Maher will now lead the state's six public universities and two special schools, assuming his new duties July 6.
“I am honored to be named the next executive director and chief executive officer for the South Dakota Board of Regents,” Maher said. “I look forward to continuing my work in education and I embrace the opportunity to learn and make a difference in higher education.”
Maher served as superintendent of schools in two Nebraska districts, Kearney and Centennial, from 1999 to 2015, when he was honored as Nebraska's superintendent of the year. He also worked as a school principal and began his career in education teaching math, computer science and physics.
Maher holds both a doctorate and master's degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska. He received his bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb.
Maher has served on the Educational Research and Development Institute, League of Innovative Schools, as a board member of the United Way, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
“The board is very impressed with Dr. Maher’s continued success as an administrator. His experience in K-12 is important in leading our special schools,” said Regents’ President John W. Bastian. “He is well versed in the issues facing higher education in South Dakota, particularly in these difficult times. The future of this state depends on K-12, the technical colleges, and the universities working together on a common goal: to educate students and give them opportunities they otherwise would not have had. Dr. Maher is the leader to help our board achieve that goal.”
