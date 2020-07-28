SDEA asks Noem for mental health support for students returning to school

The South Dakota Education Association, which represents more than 5,000 educators, is calling on Gov. Kristi Noem to invest in more mental health support for students as they return to school this fall.
In response to Noem's comments made Tuesday in Sioux Falls about her wish for schools to reopen, SDEA President Loren Paul said later Tuesday that the SDEA agrees it is best for students to have in-person learning, but that the group urges her to target CARES Act funds to help schools provide mental health support.
"Educators across the state are asking to be a part of the conversation, as local school boards and administrators develop plans to allow school to open as safely as possible," Paul said. "SDEA especially appreciates the Governor's focus on the many inequities our low-income students face, particularly when it comes to their social and emotional well-being."
The SDEA wants CARES Act funds to go towards mental support for students who are struggling, which Paul said is a "crucial component of any school opening plan that makes the health and safety of students a priority."
The South Dakota Department of Education endorsed "School Reentry Considerations" plan from the American School Counselor Association and the National Association of School Psychologists.
The education department's guide recommends schools need one school counselor for every 250 students and one school psychologist for every 500 students. But the SDEA says South Dakota falls well short of this recommendation for school counselors.
At the current ratio, only one school counselor is available for every 376 students, the group said. In some of the state's highest-need schools, SDEA said the ratio is worse.
"In other words, a hypothetical school of 1,500 students should be equipped with nine school-based mental health providers," Paul said. "However, this same school in South Dakota would likely only have four. Improving this ratio must be a priority for our state in the wake of the pandemic."
Paul said that while students come back to school this fall, many will have experienced trauma and will have mental health needs that "we as educators must rise to meet."
Paul said it's crucial that districts have "well thought out plans to make health and safety a top priority."
"Districts will need the ability to access school counselors, psychologists, and social workers to help our students get back on track," he said, noting the SDEA also encourages her to reach out to Sens. Thune and Rounds to support the HEROES Act.
"The additional dollars could make a significant impact in helping our schools be healthy, safe and to help us support all students in need of extra support during this unprecedented time," Paul said. "It is what our students deserve.”
