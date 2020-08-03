SDEA says Noem's campaign email is politicizing masks as ‘fodder to raise campaign cash’

South Dakota Education Association President Loren Paul says Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent email that discouraged students from wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic was used to bolster her campaign coffers.
“The decisions to be made before opening, including the mandating of masks, must not be politicized,” Paul said. “It is disappointing that Governor Noem’s campaign is using this very emotional issue as fodder to raise campaign cash.”
Noem’s campaign email was sent Friday. The governor wrote that it would be up to school districts to choose how to handle mask issues but she believes they should be “optional only.”
“Kids constantly fidget with masks, touch their faces, drop masks on the floor and put them back on, and possibly even trade with each other,” Noem said in the email. “We believe that when it comes to children, masks have the potential to do more harm than good.”
Hours after Noem’s campaign email was sent, Maggie Seidel, the governor's policy director, sent an email to state media organizations that said “there seems to be some confusion about the Governor’s position on masks, largely attributable to an inartfully-crafted campaign email.”
Seidel clarified Noem’s position by saying “if people want to wear masks, that’s absolutely their prerogative. She has never discouraged wearing them. She has, and continues, to oppose mandatory masking.”
“As it relates to children, what we’ve seen in European schools and elsewhere is promising — kids are in school, without distancing and without masks, and there continues to be very low transmission rates,” Seidel wrote. “As the Governor pointed out ... some medical experts are quite concerned about whether it is practical to ask kids to wear these masks properly for long periods of time.”
South Dakota’s three largest hospital systems — Sanford, Avera and Monument Health — all have said that masks help slow the spread of COVID-19. The South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) is urging school boards to require masks this fall.
Paul urges school districts to look exclusively to the “professionals in the health care and science communities” to guide their decisions on masks, such as the CDC, SDSMA and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
They are “unanimous in their recommendations that students and staff should wear face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
The South Dakota Education Association represents more than 5,000 elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty, education support professionals, retired educators and students preparing to become teachers.
Paul said turning decisions about reopening schools into a “political football” will undermine efforts to keep students and teachers healthy and “will put lives at risk.”
“Everyone wants our kids back in school, but we must work together to keep students safe as well as the adults who are there to support and teach them,” he said. “Without healthy educators, schools will not be able to deliver the education our students deserve.”
