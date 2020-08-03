SDEA says Noem's campaign email is politicizing masks as ‘fodder to raise campaign cash’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Education Association President Loren Paul says Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent email that discouraged students from wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic was used to bolster her campaign coffers.

“The decisions to be made before opening, including the mandating of masks, must not be politicized,” Paul said. “It is disappointing that Governor Noem’s campaign is using this very emotional issue as fodder to raise campaign cash.”

Noem’s campaign email was sent Friday. The governor wrote that it would be up to school districts to choose how to handle mask issues but she believes they should be “optional only.”

“Kids constantly fidget with masks, touch their faces, drop masks on the floor and put them back on, and possibly even trade with each other,” Noem said in the email. “We believe that when it comes to children, masks have the potential to do more harm than good.”