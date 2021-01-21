Senate education committee hears testimony on Oceti Sakowin school bill

Sarah Pierce, lead facilitator of the SDEEC, testified that her two RCAS students left the district to learn remotely at Oglala Lakota County schools and that she knew of at least 130 other families in Rapid City who made the same choice during the pandemic.

“Parents like myself who reside in RCAS have limited opportunities and access for our children to access equitable Lakota language and cultural courses,” Pierce said. “Beyond COVID-19, what happens to those students who wish to access that equitable access to language and culture once schools resume in-person?”

Sage Fast Dog said “Lakota language is on a dangerous route to be extinct within 10 years,” a problem that may be solved by teaching entirely in Lakota.

Sen. Jim Bolin asked at the end of the meeting whether the schools would teach in the Lakota language at all times, including in English classes. Fast Dog argued that Lakota would be the best for students because they could become fluent within four years.

“If you know your language and know the instructional strategies to deliver a language, the kids are going to perform well, and be able to read and write,” Fast Dog said.