Senate rejects Oceti Sakowin school bill; Sen. Heinert likely to reintroduce the legislation

Sen. Brock Greenfield asked what the provision would be for capital outlay. Heinert said state aid would follow each student to the Oceti Sakowin school as an extension of the public school district that their community-based school is in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jessica Castleberry, a Rapid City Republican, said she would vote for the bill and urged her colleagues to do the same because “we are always asking the Native American community that we want to hear what they have to say, and we want to know how to help.”

“They’ve told us for over 40 years that this is something they feel they need and want,” Castleberry said, adding that when she voted in favor of similar legislation last year, she was approached by those representing large school districts and told to “remember who I represent.” She ultimately remembered she also represents the families in her district, not just the schools.

Sen. Red Dawn Foster pointed to her own experience growing up in schools she “felt completely foreign in,” and said her negative experience was reflected in her grades, confidence and behavior at the time.

Later, an opportunity to attend a “school that educated the whole child” changed her educational experience and the trajectory of her life, Foster said.