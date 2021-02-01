Senate rejects Oceti Sakowin school bill; Sen. Heinert likely to reintroduce the legislation

A bill that would create four Oceti Sakowin schools across the state failed Monday on a 14-20 vote in the Senate, but the bill’s author, Sen. Troy Heinert, motioned to reconsider it.
Sen. Gary Cammack called the question while Sen. Heinert was taking questions from the Senate. Similar legislation had passed the Senate unanimously last year.
Sen. V.J. Smith hearkened back to the time the Senate unanimously passed similar legislation last year and as the role was called, he watched the faces of Native elders and youth sitting in the balcony “go from worry, to shock, to jubilation.”
Sen. Heinert said in his opening statements that if legislators passed Senate Bill 68, it would be a day “we can talk about ending the cycle that so many of our friends and neighbors live in, and that cycle is oppression, lack of relevance, poverty, crime and violence.”
The cycle ends by “giving kids a chance to be educated, a chance to see themselves in the books they’re reading and in the way that they’re learning, using what’s in our DNA and has been in our DNA for centuries to learn another way,” Heinert said.
Legislators shared concerns and asked questions about the economic issues of founding the four schools. Two of the schools were set for Rapid City and Todd County, while the other two have yet to be determined, Heinert said.
Sen. Brock Greenfield asked what the provision would be for capital outlay. Heinert said state aid would follow each student to the Oceti Sakowin school as an extension of the public school district that their community-based school is in.
Sen. Jessica Castleberry, a Rapid City Republican, said she would vote for the bill and urged her colleagues to do the same because “we are always asking the Native American community that we want to hear what they have to say, and we want to know how to help.”
“They’ve told us for over 40 years that this is something they feel they need and want,” Castleberry said, adding that when she voted in favor of similar legislation last year, she was approached by those representing large school districts and told to “remember who I represent.” She ultimately remembered she also represents the families in her district, not just the schools.
Sen. Red Dawn Foster pointed to her own experience growing up in schools she “felt completely foreign in,” and said her negative experience was reflected in her grades, confidence and behavior at the time.
Later, an opportunity to attend a “school that educated the whole child” changed her educational experience and the trajectory of her life, Foster said.
To Senators concerned about any economic costs to the bill, Foster said she would point to economic costs of a 50% Native American dropout rate, as well as the social and emotional costs of that.
Sen. Arthur Rusch said he heard from most of the school administrators in his district who opposed the idea because it was new and they weren’t sure where it would lead, but that “on the other hand, I know that what we’re doing isn’t working.” He supported the bill because “I want to try something different.”
Sen. Al Novstrup said he was skeptical that the funds would follow a child if they went to the community-based school, and was skeptical that school boards would give up capital outlay funding to help vote the school. He said the bill would not work for Aberdeen, where the Native graduation rate is 88%.
Sen. Michael Diedrich of Rapid City asked Heinert if he thought the bill would target the areas of the state that need it the most, to which Heinert replied that the districts this bill targets would help those with lower graduation rates of Native students, adding that he hadn’t heard concerns from Aberdeen before.