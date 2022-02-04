Seven RCAS high school seniors named presidential scholars candidates

Rapid City Area Schools announced Thursday seven seniors were recently named candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. They are:

Arabella Blom, Levi Busching, Keaton Fierro, Connor McCollar, and Alexander Otten from Stevens High School and Grace Belcher and Kaden Kelderman from Central High School.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors, according to the school district's announcement.

Each year, up to 161 students across the nation are named as Presidential Scholars.

