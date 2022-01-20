Simon points to need to treat school disparities in address to Republican women's group

Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon emphasized the importance of education for children at young ages as she addressed the Pennington County Republican Women on Thursday.

Simon was the organization’s guest speaker for this month.

Simon’s presentation covered a broad range of territory, from academic performance to construction needs within the district. She also spent time unpacking the uses of various kinds of assessment, including the South Dakota STEP test.

An area that sparked a question later – and that seemed to underpin much of the data Simon delivered throughout her presentation – was the level of readiness students displayed at the beginning of their school careers. She showed data from Acadience Learning assessments, which the district has been using in reading for four years and in math for one. It’s used for children at various grade levels, but here Simon focused on children just coming into kindergarten.

“What we’re seeing is a trend over four years time of only about 40% of our kindergartners beginning school developmentally where we would expect them to be starting in terms of their reading preparedness,” she said. “We see a very similar story with math.”

She said about 43% of the kindergartners started where district officials would expect them to be with regard to math readiness.

“The big takeaway is that the achievement gap exists before students even start school,” she said.

Simon discussed a related issue at some length: the impact of poverty on learning. She noted that the poverty rate in RCAS stands at 53.5 percent, several percentage points higher than the rate in Sioux Falls and about 17 percentage points higher than the state average.

During the question-and-answer session, Sara Frankenstein, president of PCRW, presented questions from the attendees written on cards. One question attendee asked, “Is there anything that can be done as a community to close the poverty-learning gap?”

Simon replied, “I’m going to go out on a limb here because I think this is essential, and I have leadership experience both as a principal and assistant superintendent in previous roles and previous districts closing achievement gaps through the implementation of school-based high-quality pre-K for kids living in poverty,” she said. “The results that we saw in short periods of time between the ages of 4 and 5 – pre-K and kindergarten – were really significant. That is something that I’ve continued to talk to legislators about.”

She said she’s also discussed the topic with teachers in the district.

Simon noted that the U.S. Air Force conducted a study that included Douglas School District and Rapid City Area Schools. She cited early learning as an area that was revealed to be underdeveloped in the study.

In a 2021 Support of Military Families report, the U.S. Air Force noted preK, graduation rates and chronic absenteeism as areas of attention for military families near the Ellsworth Air Force Base. The study can be found at https://www.af.mil/Portals/1/documents/2021SAF/09_Sept/External_CASH_single_map_file_v4.2.pdf.

Simon noted achievement gaps between Native and non-Native students, suggesting disparities that range beyond poverty. She said roughly a third of the district’s students are from Native backgrounds – and she cited clusters of statistics revealing achievement gaps in the district, regardless of economic status, with Native students at a disadvantage. She noted that the district’s Indigenous Education Task Force had recently completed its meetings and assembled an executive summary and recommendations.

Simon’s wide-ranging presentation touched on strong performances in science, based on a set of assessments in several grades.

“We performed very well and exceeded (national norms) at many grade levels,” she said.

Simon spent much time discussing the district’s staffing needs, noting 35 teaching vacancies and 112 vacancies among classified staff. The latter includes 18 openings for bus drivers. The vacancies, she emphasized, are exacerbated by absences due to illness.

Simon praised the proposed 6% increase at the state level for education funding, but she noted acute needs for additional funding.

She recalled the bond initiative for about $189 million that failed to achieve the 60% plus one supermajority required for passage in South Dakota but reminded the audience that it received 56% of the vote. Now, she said, some of the needs that the bond would have addressed are being addressed, at least in part, by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. She mentioned that those funds are being used to build a new South Middle School, and she said that funds are slated to be used to update air purification systems in all of the district’s schools.

“Using ESSER funds to build this new middle school would reduce that bond plan pretty significantly,” she said.

Sara Frankenstein, president of PCRW, said Simon’s presentation was part of a three-part focus on education for the organization in the coming months. She said she expected a member of the RCAS Board of Education to speak in March, followed by South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson in April.

“We’ve seen such an interest at a local level, a state level and nationally with regard to children’s education,” she said. “We thought we’d give a comprehensive view to our members and others who attend so they can think intelligently about education."

