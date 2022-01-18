Simon receives praise during wide-ranging RCAS board meeting

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved, among other measures, a 21st Century Grant crafting a partnership between RCAS and the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative to provide after-school programming and other kinds of student support.

The board’s Tuesday meeting, at the Rapid City Education Center, was also punctuated by statements of gratitude directed toward outgoing Superintendent Lori Simon.

The grant is designed “to serve North Middle School for after-school and summer programming as well as Central High School for after-school and Saturday tutoring and academic support,” according to a report from the district. The grant application is listed as up to $250,000 per year and is scheduled to begin July 1 for five years.

Much of Tuesday’s meeting was devoted to presentations of information that did not entail a vote.

J.J. Carrell, director of college and career readiness for the district, and Lily Bruckner, the district’s college and career readiness manager, took questions from the board about course guidebooks.

Bruckner, speaking about junior-level foundation courses, said the district would be expanding work with Western Dakota Technical College.

After the meeting, Bruckner explained that course guidebooks are “helpful tools for students for registration.” She said that WDT faculty have offered dual enrollment courses in RCAS buildings in the past and that more may be offered in the future.

“We’re just expanding those opportunities,” she said.

Coy Sasse, the district’s director of business and support services, provided information about the benefits of a proposed contract with the Black Hills Council of Local Governments in light of the availability of federal funds for future building construction.

“We’re entering a different world because of the use of federal funds for construction,” Sasse said. The Black Hills Council of Local Governments, he said, could provide strong assistance with navigating federal requirements.

Later in the meeting, Simon introduced Caitlin Pierson, who will serve as the new community relations manager for the district.

Pierson spoke to the board, noting that her mother had worked as a teacher.

“My mom was a teacher, so I understand how important it is to have a good relationship with the teachers and with the community,” she said.

Near the end of the meeting, when board members had a chance to comment broadly on matters of their choice, Gabe Doney spoke about revisiting a resolution the board put forward in the fall regarding the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

“I’m requesting the board bring back the question of associating or dis-associating with the School Board Association of South Dakota,” said Doney, the board’s first vice president and Area 3 representative.

“There’s been some things going on in Pierre right now, and I don’t feel that they’ve been representing us how we want to be represented,” he said. “I think we know for the most part what some of that is … but I think we need to take a serious look at this again and make a decision in regard to this. I guess what I’m referring to is the governor’s bill, SB 46.”

Doney said he was not going to elaborate on Tuesday, but he encouraged people to look into the issue.

Doney was referring to a bill, SB 46, that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ school sports teams, limiting participation to “biological sex” or the “sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate.”

Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, has expressed concern that such legislation could jeopardize federal funds for South Dakota schools, according to published reports.

No discussion of the issue took place on Tuesday.

During the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard a cluster of comments from community members – particularly district staff members – praising the work of Simon, who last week announced her decision to resign after the school year. Simon will have served six years as superintendent when her resignation is slated to take effect.

In an interview after the meeting, Simon discussed her efforts at listening to people from various corners of the community – a trait multiple people have observed.

“I spent about my first 100 days of the job or so doing listening sessions across the community, with teachers, with administrators, with parents, with business people,” she said, noting that she used what she learned to develop the district’s strategic plans.

Simon recalled teacher listening sessions, along with councils devoted to teachers and parents and others in the community. She said questions involving policies, professional development, facilities, curriculum and other topics have been the subject of her listening sessions.

“As I say to teachers, tell me what’s going well, and tell me what’s not going well,” she said. “I can take it.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.