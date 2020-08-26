Simon tells Rep. Johnson RCAS ‘desperately needs’ more federal relief

“I don’t want to minimize the arguments that some people advanced about ‘oh, it’s going to be so hard for kids to wear masks. Well, admittedly,” Johnson told the teachers, pointing to Noem’s stance that kids will have an “extraordinarily difficult time wearing masks.”

But Johnson said his own children and their classmates are complying with the mask mandate in the Mitchell school district.

“What is best for the Mitchell school district is the administrators consulting with public health professionals, they’ll make that decision” about masks, Johnson said, noting he’s not interested in having a “one-size-fits-all” national approach to school mask policies or reopening, but favors local decisions.

The third-grade teachers said more of their colleagues want to be back in their classrooms rather than teach remotely when school starts on Sept. 8.

“As a school, we feel pretty proud that we all came in and we all really wanted to go back,” Tricia Hauf, a third-grade teacher at Meadowbrook, said.