South Canyon teacher receives award for saving student's life with Heimlich Maneuver

Melissa Crouch, a kindergarten teacher at South Canyon Elementary School, received an award this week from Rapid City Area Schools for saving her student Jonathon's life using the Heimlich Maneuver when he was choking on an orange.

Jonathon Gibbons had begun choking at snack time earlier this week, and Crouch noticed he was struggling and performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which cleared his airway and ultimately saved his life.

"We are so very lucky to have teachers like Mrs. Crouch teaching and caring for our students," RCAS said on Facebook. "Needless to say, Jonathon's parents Jeremy and Julie Gibbons are grateful!"

Crouch was presented with the Lifesaving Award from the school district and will be recognized at a future City Council meeting.

