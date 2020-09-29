South Dakota Hall of Fame selects two local inductees in education

The South Dakota Hall of Fame announced that it would select two Rapid City area educators as inductees in education: Bruce Long Fox and Judy Olsen Duhamel.

Bruce Long Fox has dedicated his life to the belief in the power of education to change lives, the Hall of Fame said. As the Executive Director of Rapid City-based Rural America Initiatives (RAI), he has developed and managed educational programs that have impacted the lives of approximately 9,000 at-risk Native American children.

Judy Olsen Duhamel has been a lifelong advocate for the school system in Rapid City. In 1972, Duhamel was appointed and served on the state Board of Education for 11 years, and once her six children had entered college went back to school and earned a master's degree in Education Administration from South Dakota State University.

Duhamel supervised the Adult Education/Community Education/Public Information office for the Rapid City Schools for 18 years. In 1988, she ran for state Senate and won, serving four years while advocating for education.

