South Dakota Mines celebrates 50th Tiospaye scholar

South Dakota Mines will give a diploma to its 50th graduate of the Tiospaye Scholar Program during virtual commencement Saturday when Tristan Picotte's name is called.

Picotte, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, is from Eagle Butte. He will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and was an active member of the American Indian Science & Engineering Society, (AISES) where he served as treasurer, vice president, and president at Mines.

“Throughout the years this program has been an extreme benefit, not only financially but also socially and even spiritually,” Picotte said. “Part of the challenge of being a Native student is finding a place to fit in, and the Tiospaye program provided that."

The Tiospaye Scholar Program's mission is to increase the number of Native American students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields through financial, academic, professional, cultural and social support at Mines.

Picotte interned with IBM in Chicago where he worked on storage systems hardware, sales and customer service. Picotte accepted a job offer from IBM as a Technical Solution Specialist in Dallas.

The Tiospaye Scholar Program celebrated its first graduate in 2010. Picotte becomes the 50th graduate at the end of a 10-year grant from the National Science Foundation that aimed to boost Indigenous representation in STEM fields.

