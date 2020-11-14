South Dakota Mines diversifies its public safety team

South Dakota Mines Police Chief Doug Parrow has made it a priority to recruit and hire public safety officers who reflect the university’s diverse population.

At Mines, white students make up 80% of the campus and men outnumber women three to one. The university has students from 46 states, 39 countries and various tribal nations.

Parrow’s team of 20 officers includes six women, nine international students, seven people of color and six white men. He said the most effective public safety team is one that reflects the campus.

“It fosters a great trust with our students,” Parrow said. A more diverse team allows students to “better relate to our department. This allows us to serve the campus with more fairness and understanding, and we hope it fosters a more inclusive environment while helping (students) feel a little more at home.”

One of the international students on the team is electrical engineering major Abdollah Tavangar from Kuwait. He said working with other officers has taught him teamwork and leadership skills he can use in his future career.

“We all work together as a group and as a family here,” Tavangar said.