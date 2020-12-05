South Dakota Mines graduates first student from Mining Engineering program

Ankit Jha is the first graduate of South Dakota Mines new doctoral program in Mining Engineering.

Dr. Jha’s research included a new computer system that integrates and enhances underground mine ventilation, safety, communication and rescue operations.

Jha’s research was funded in part by a 2014 grant of $1.25 million from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“I’m very grateful this Ph.D. gave me the opportunity to undertake a broad range of study, from computer science to mining engineering. This work helped me land an internship while studying and an eventual job in the industry. South Dakota Mines got me to where I am today,” Jha said.

Jha graduated the spring of 2020. The new Ph.D. program in Mining Engineering started in fall 2017 and is a combined effort of the university’s Department of Geology and Geological Engineering and the Department of Mining Engineering and Management.

