South Dakota Mines job placement rate holds steady for recent graduates

Last year's graduates from South Dakota Mines are seeing a 96 percent placement rate in their field of study or graduate school, as well as an average starting salary of $66,516, a $3,162 increase from the previous year.
Seventy-nine percent of those students also graduated with internship or research experience with companies such as Microsoft, Garmin, Kiewit, Cargill, government agencies and other companies.
Thirty-one percent of Mines graduates also stayed in South Dakota for the rest of their advanced studies. In the last five years, 365 graduates have taken jobs with 215 employers in 39 South Dakota communities.
Computer science graduates had the highest salary average at $75,843, followed by computer engineering graduates at the average starting salary of $71,750. Chemical engineering graduates came in third at $69,848.
In its 2020 rankings, the organization College Factual named South Dakota Mines as the best engineering school for the money out of 302 similar institutions across the United States.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!