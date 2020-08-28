South Dakota Mines names new provost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines named Lance Roberts the new provost and vice president for academic affairs on Friday. Roberts previously served as interim provost, professor, and head of the Department of Mining Engineering and Management.

“I am very honored to serve as the provost. I look forward to working alongside our great students, faculty and staff as we continue to advance the frontier of innovation,” Roberts said.

As provost, Roberts will oversee undergraduate, graduate and professional education, as well as advocate for academic priorities and institutional improvements. He will also oversee faculty recruitment and retention.

In his role as vice president of academic affairs, Roberts also leads the effort to boost enrollment and retention at the university in overseeing the admissions office and the office of student success.

“We are lucky to have a faculty member of Dr. Roberts’ caliber," South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin said. “Dr. Roberts is an innovative and talented leader. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding the university to new heights.”

Roberts is an alumnus, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering at Mines before finishing his Ph.D. at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2006.