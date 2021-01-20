South Dakota Mines professor wins award from math association

Travis Kowalski, professor and interim head of the math department at South Dakota Mines, won the 2021 Chauvenet Prize from the Mathematical Association of America.

The MAA said Kowalski received the award for his article on "The Sine of a Single Degree,” published in The College Mathematics Journal 47 in 2016.

Kowalski's article leads readers on a hunt for sine of 1o, and delves into geometry, algebra, and complex numbers while writing for a wide mathematical audience.

"So many Chauvenet Prize laureates are mathematicians who inspired me to see mathematics as an expression of artistry and humanity as well as an exercise in logic and rigor,” Kowalski said. “I am profoundly humbled to be considered among them."

The MAA recognized Kowalski with the George Pólya Award in 2017 for the same publication. In 2019, he also received the Burton W. Jones Award from MMA’s Rocky Mountain Section for his excellence as a teacher.

Mines President Jim Rankin said the award is "very well-deserved" for Kowalski and "an honor for the entire university."

"This is one more example showing that South Dakota Mines is fortunate to attract so many world class faculty members," he said.

