South Dakota Mines reports two cases of COVID-19

South Dakota Mines has had two COVID-19 cases reported since Friday, Mines President Jim Rankin said in an email to the campus community Monday night.
Mike Ray, communications manager, forwarded the email to local media shortly after it was sent.
The South Dakota Department of Health is conducting contact tracing, Rankin said. Students contacted are urged to notify the Dean of Students to learn of support services.
Students experiencing symptoms should call Student Health at 394-2354 to schedule an Abbott ID Now test, Rankin said, noting anyone who has close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual must self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days.
Students who have only had "casual contact" with an ill student, faculty, or staff member — such as sharing a classroom — will most likely not be contacted by the DOH, Rankin said.
"It has been found that casual contact, especially when all parties are wearing a mask, carries a very low risk of person-to-person infection," he said.
"I know some of you would like to know more about who has contracted COVID-19 on campus," Rankin added. "Federal laws protect the medical information of our students, faculty, and staff. This prevents us from sharing information that could reveal someone’s identity."
Mines will continue to share information about active cases on campus as it is requested by the DOH, Rankin said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.