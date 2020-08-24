South Dakota Mines reports two cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines has had two COVID-19 cases reported since Friday, Mines President Jim Rankin said in an email to the campus community Monday night.

Mike Ray, communications manager, forwarded the email to local media shortly after it was sent.

The South Dakota Department of Health is conducting contact tracing, Rankin said. Students contacted are urged to notify the Dean of Students to learn of support services.

Students experiencing symptoms should call Student Health at 394-2354 to schedule an Abbott ID Now test, Rankin said, noting anyone who has close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual must self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Students who have only had "casual contact" with an ill student, faculty, or staff member — such as sharing a classroom — will most likely not be contacted by the DOH, Rankin said.

"It has been found that casual contact, especially when all parties are wearing a mask, carries a very low risk of person-to-person infection," he said.